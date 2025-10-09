Eula Dean Rowlett, 99, Maitland, died Thursday, October 2, 2025, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born August 5, 1926, to W.L. “Leo” and Lela Ethel Edwards Wiley in New Hampton. She was a lifelong resident of the Maitland area.

She married John Rowlett, Jr. He preceded her in death in February, 2002.

Mrs. Rowlett graduated from business school in Chillicothe. She was a homemaker all her life.

She was a Christian, and had attended the Community of Christ Church. She had played the organ at the church for many years.

Funeral services were Tuesday, October 7 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial was in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.