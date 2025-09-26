Esther Ann Zimmerman Coffelt, 82, Maryville, died Sunday, September 21, 2025, at her home.

She was born October 11, 1942 to Christian and Florence Busby Zimmerman in Maryville. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1960 and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, for two years.

On February 17, 1968 she married Jerry Coffelt. Together, they farmed until 2008.

Mrs. Coffelt added to the family resources by selling seed corn, working part-time in the Nodaway County Recorder’s Office and later as a deputy in the Treasurer’s Office.

She was a lifelong member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish where she served as organist and pianist most of her life and later as a member of the Arts & Environment Committee for 10 years. She and Judy Coffelt started the Girl Scout troop for Northeast Nodaway students in 1980. She was a member of the Gallagher Happy Homemaker Club, Nodaway County Democrat Club, Nodaway Chorale, and other service organizations. She was recognized as the Nodaway County Outstanding Farm Woman in 1984 and, in 2015, she and her husband were inducted into the Nodaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Services will be at 10 am, Friday September 26 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church with burial to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ravenwood. A dinner will follow in the fellowship hall at the Ravenwood Christian Church.

Memorials can be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Church and School.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.