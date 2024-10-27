The Missouri 4-H State Fashion Revue was held on October 12.

The contest hosted 72 youth participants that represented 26 counties across Missouri. Among those 4-H’ers was Emily Bax, Maryville.

This year’s State 4-H Fashion Revue participants spent the morning in Middlebush Hall where they met with judges for the contest. Judges visited with the 4-H’ers to hear about their experiences crafting and curating their outfits for the contest. After lunch, the 4-H’ers and their friends and family made their way to the Missouri Theatre for the afternoon portion of the event. Participants hit the stage for the afternoon fashion show, modeling their hard work leading up to the contest.

Emily Bax, Maryville, earned first place in the purchased dressy category intermediate division. Other categories involved with the State 4-H Fashion Revue were: constructed casual, constructed dressy, crochet/knit, purchased casual, 100 percent cotton special award and the 60 percent- plus wool special award which each had three divisions: junior, intermediate and senior.