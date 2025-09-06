Emery Dale Totten, 89, Maryville, died Thursday, August 28, 2025, at Nodaway Nursing Home.

He was born November 19, 1935, to Howard and Edna Jewell Randall Totten, in Skidmore. He graduated in 1954 from Quitman High School.

On April 14, 1957, he married Norma Jeanean Hagg in Barnard.

Mr. Totten served two years in the United States Army and four years in the reserves.

He was the owner of Countryside Custodial for 13 years.

He was a member of Bethany Christian Church, Barnard and attended Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville in recent years.

Services were Monday, September 1, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials are suggested to the Hillcrest Cemetery Association.

