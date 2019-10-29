Agnes Emerita Simmerman, 89, Maryville, formerly of Conception Jct., died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born October 26, 1929, in Maryville, to Aloysius and Anna Elizabeth Durbin Wiederholt. She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception School.

Mass of Christian burial was Monday, October 28 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville.

