The Elmo 4th of July Celebration sees its 75th year and will be on Saturday, June 28.

The schedule starts at 7 am with a 5K run/walk; 7 to 9 am is the freewill donation pancake breakfast at the Elmo Park shelter; 8 am is the Side-by-Side Drive with $25 for the driver, $10 for the rider, lunch is included; 8 am, photography contest and toy tractor contest, both in the community building.

Concessions open at 10 am. The schedule continues with 10 am to 6 pm, kids inflatables, a day pass is $12; 2 pm, adult, 18 and up, Corn Hole tournament, children’s corn hole follows tournament; 2:30 to 7:30 pm, vendor booths; 4 pm, parade, with registration one block west of park; 5 pm, cake walk, community building; 5 to 6 pm, live music with Brinley and Julie Conn; 6 pm to dark, live music with Dixie Cadillacs; at dark, fireworks show.

Sponsored by Elmo Betterment Club, Raffle tickets available at Snodderley Lumber and Burlington Jct. IAMO. Grand prize drawn at 7 pm, need not be present to win. For more information, check the “Elmo’s 4th of July” Facebook page.