Elmer Ray Fox, 81, died Thursday, June 12, 2025.

He was born July 22, 1943 to Elmer Harvey Fox and Opal Fox.

In 1961, he married Sharon Kay. She preceded him in death in 2001. In 2002 he married Barbara Fox.

Mr. Fox was known for his skill and curiosity as a machinist and mechanic.

A funeral service will be at 11 am, Saturday June 21 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. There will be a visitation for family and friends at 9:30 am. Burial will be at the Union Star Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.