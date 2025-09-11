Ellen Marie Joslin, 71, Maryville, died Thursday, September 4, 2025, at her home.

She was born January 27, 1954, to Xavier F. and Evelyn Wallingford Henggeler in Maryville. She grew up on the Henggeler Century Family Farm in Clyde. She attended Mount Alverno High School, Maryville and later graduated from St. Francis Academy in Nevada, MO. She attended classes at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On October 27, 1973, she married Virgil Dale Joslin. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2018.

Mrs. Joslin’s jobs included being a teller at the Nodaway Valley Bank, cashier/clerk for St. Francis Hospital, 40 plus years, Walmart as a greeter, 20 years, and the Association of Group Homes, all of Maryville.

She was a member of St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. She volunteered when she could to help in any way possible with the church.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 am, Saturday, September 13 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Friends wishing to sign the book and pay their respects can do so Saturday from 8-10 am prior to the services. Inurnment will be held at a later date in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at andrewshannfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.