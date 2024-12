The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks 760, Maryville, is holding a New Year’s Eve Dance from 8 pm to 12:30 am, Tuesday, December 31 at the Elks’ new lodge, 222 East Third Street. The Curtis Stroud Band will perform.

Tickets are available after 4 pm through December 30 and are $20 per individual and $30 per couple. On the night of the event, tickets are $25 each or $40 for couple. This is for members and their guests.