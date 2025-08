On July 24, Elks Lodge #760 provided Maryville Young Players and their families, 330 attended, with a rehearsal night picnic, organized by Elk Evan Townsend. The Elks Lodge has provided this annual picnic for over 10 years; this year adding a collaboration with Nodaway County Services and a few of their individuals. Other area youth events the lodge supports are AfterProms, Santa Cops for Kids, scholarships, Downtown Trick or Treating and Nodaway County Livestock Show.