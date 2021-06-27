The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks 760, Maryville, continue the tradition of feeding the Maryville Young Players cast members at their dress rehearsal dinner, June 17. Elks serving the staff and cast members of “Lion King, Jr.”were Robb Sparks, John Nelson, Kelli Wiederholt, Kim Treese, Valerie Salcedo, Bill Driskell, Tammy Thompson and Bridget Kenny.

The Elks contributed a $2,000 Gratitude Grant toward the theater production, as well as, catering the dress rehearsal dinner.