The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks 760, Maryville, recently donated $4,000 to Santa Cops for Kids. At the presentation were front: Kyle Hoyt, Northwest University Police; Ryan Spire, Maryville Treatment Center; Shadoe Miller, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department; Jeremy Staples, Maryville Public Safety; Ian Myers, Maryville Public Safety; back: Elks officers Steve Day, Tim Eckstein, Brandon Newton, James Beemer, James Richardson, Shelly Sybert, Tammy Thompson and Kirby Sybert.

The donation is from the Elks Beacon Grant and will help 75 area children. Santa Cops is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives and holidays of youth in our area.

There will be two shopping sessions held at Walmart on Friday, December 19 for children who will shop with Elks volunteers as well as officers from Maryville Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Northwest University Police, Maryville Treatment Center and local first responders.