Elizabeth Irene Ettinger, 74, Stanberry, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at a Savannah nursing home.

She was born July 15, 1948, in Maryville, to Clarence and Josephine Miller.

On June 15, 1968, she married Melvin Ettinger in Conception Jct.

Mrs. Ettinger’s body has been cremated. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 am, Friday, November 4 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, November 3 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, with Rosary to follow.

Memorials may be made to Anew Healthcare and Rehab of Savannah, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

