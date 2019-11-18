Maryville High School is spreading cheer the best way we know how: “Singing loud for all to hear!” At 7 pm, Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23 and 2 pm, Sunday, November 24, students will perform the musical version of the modern Christmas classic, “Elf, the Musical,” in the Schneider Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students at the door. The show is based on the 2001 Will Ferrell holiday hit.

Between the cast and crew, the production involves approximately 40 Maryville students, as well as some local middle school and elementary students. The cast is led by Jake Walker, junior, appearing as Buddy the Elf; Emily Pearce, sophomore, as Jovie; Henry Swink, junior, as Walter Hobbs; McKenna Liles, junior, as Emily Hobbs and Collin Sowards, sophomore, as Michael Hobbs. Audiences will see Santa and Mrs. Claus, played by Trent Townsend and Cassidy Kline, and follow Buddy from the North Pole to New York to meet his human family. Along the way, he will work at Greenway Press, visit Macy’s, go on a date at Rockefeller Center, eat spaghetti and syrup, and, of course, save Christmas. After the show, kids can even sit on Santa’s lap for a picture! Spoofy Beans will also be on hand with hot chocolate and cider, as well as showing off some great holiday gift ideas.