Elaine Francis Lillian Anderson, 91, Maryville, formerly of Fremont, NE and Casa Grande, AZ, died Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

She was born January 8, 1934, to Katherine Theisen and Gustof Adolf Anthon. She grew up in Fremont, NE, and attended public schools, graduating in 1952. She attended Johns Hopkins University in California, earning an associates degree in 1982.

She married Harold “Andy” Anderson. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Anderson worked in waitress and hostess positions in California and Nebraska.

She was active in the Disabled American Veteran’s Auxiliary Chapter 18 in Fremont and Casa Grande, where she did fundraising for the DAV.

Mrs. Anderson’s body has been cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made in care of Here Am I Ministries, PO Box 64, Bedford, IA 50833 or in care of the family to assist with the headstone purchase.

