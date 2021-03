Edwin Gill, 92 , formerly from Hopkins, died March 9, 2021, at Arlington, OR.

He was a graduate of Hopkins High School.

He was preceded in death by his mother Vella Helms; brothers, William and Robert; sisters, Anna Marie Florea and Lena Mae Wray.

He is survived by his wife, Lois, and son, Randy Gill and Jamie; three grandchildren, Katie, Josie and Jessie; sister-in-law, Virginia Gill and several nieces and nephews.

Services are pending.