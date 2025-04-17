Edwin James Duty, 69, Maryville, died Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

He was born on March 9, 1956, to William Boyd and Merrietta Alice Carter Duty, Sr. in Fruita, CO. He graduated from Dekalb High School.

Mr. Duty worked general labor at a variety of jobs over the years.

Mr. Duty’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 11:30 am, Monday, April 21 at the First Christian Church, Hopkins. His cremains will be scattered at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Camp Appleseed, 1598 State Highway 2, Bedford, IA, 50833.

Services were under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.