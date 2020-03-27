George Edward “Ed” DuFrain, 79, Maryville, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 2, 1940, in Newton, IL, to Paul “Sooner” and Katherine DuFrain. He graduated from Newton High School in 1958. He graduated from Lincoln Land Community College, Springfield, IL, then attended post-graduate school at Northwestern University School of Medicine, Chicago, IL, cardiology training at Creighton University, Omaha, NE, Bird Technological Institute of Environmental Systems, San Diego, CA, and Business Administration, Washington University, St. Louis.

On January 19, 1962, he married Nancy Jennings of Olney, IL.

Due to the current conditions related to the virus outbreak the viewing will be on Friday, March 27, at the Bram Funeral Home, however, only 10 people will be permitted in at a time. The funeral will be the following day, but it will be a private family funeral, again due to church and city ordinances related to the current virus situation. After cremation, his ashes will be interred at a later date in Newton, IL.

Donations can be made to the Maryville R-II Education Foundation, 1501 South Munn, Maryville, MO 64468, to help support the art and music program at the high school.

