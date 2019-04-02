Early registration for the Bluejay Color Run is ongoing until 3 pm, Friday, April 12. Prices are $25 for adults, $20 for children age five to 18 and free for children four and under. The entry price includes shirt, color packet and sunglasses. Immediate family of five or more, registering together, receives a discounted rate of $100.

The color run’s registration will begin at 8 am and the run/walk will start at 8:30 am, Saturday, April 27.

Registration from Saturday, April 13 to race day is $30 for adults and $25 for ages five to 18.

Payment may be made to Northeast Nodaway School District, c/o Bluejay Run, 126 South High School Avenue, Ravenwood, MO 64479.