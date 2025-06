Maryville Bearcats Eagles Lodge 3669 is holding a fundraiser for Phil Forney from 4 to 6 pm, Sunday, June 22 at the lodge, 29997 Highway 71, south of Maryville. Forney is an Eagles trustee and lead singer in the Forney Brothers Band.

The menu is chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, desserts and drinks. A minimum donation of $20 per plate is requested. Everyone is invited to attend.