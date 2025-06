The Bearcat Aerie Eagles 3669 will have its fourth annual poker run beginning with registration at noon and the ride at 1 pm, Saturday, June 21 at the aerie, 29997 US Hwy 71, Maryville. Proceeds will support fire departments along the ride with stops at Maryville, Clearmont, Elmo, Tarkio and Burlington Jct. For more information, call Jerry Porter 660.541.0115.