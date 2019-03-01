Gerald Edwin “Dutch” Luke, 93, Maryville, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, March 2 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, with burial to follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. Parish rosary will be at 6 pm, Friday, March 1 at St. Gregory’s followed by a visitation from 6:30 to 8 pm.

Memorials may be directed to St. Columba or St. Gregory’s Catholic Churches.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.