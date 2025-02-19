Theatre Northwest is sinking its teeth into the world of Dracula when it stages its next production this month.

The play, “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors,” is a 90-minute, high-energy spoof loosely based on the classic vampire tale. Premiering off Broadway in 2023 to rave reviews, the 90-minute reimagining of the gothic classic is perfect for audiences of all blood types.

With nods to Mel Brooks, Monty Python and “The Carol Burnett Show,” five actors portray the roles of more than 20 characters in the fast-paced, hilarious adaptation.

“Vampire story fan or not, there is something everyone will enjoy in this cleverly staged production showcasing the creative abilities of many of Northwest’s talented theatre students,” Professor of Theatre Dr. Joe Kreizinger said, citing the performers as well as the production’s technical and design aspects.

The production is a component of Theatre Northwest’s Lab Series, which features productions directed, acted, designed and stage-managed by students.

The production runs Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22, in the Studio Theater at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. The show begins at 7:30 pm both nights.

Tickets are $6 and available online at nwmissouri.edu/finearts/ theatre/ or at the box office beginning one hour before showtime. Seating is limited.

Theatre Northwest’s spring schedule continues next month with “God of Carnage” March 28-29 and concludes with “Pride and Prejudice: A New Musical” April 10-13.