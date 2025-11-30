Dr. Forrest Stephen Byergo, 77, Tipton died Thursday, November 13, 2025, at Boone Hospital Center, Columbia.

He was born on December 27, 1947, in Maryville, one of eight children to Forrest Emmet and Mary Louise Mayes Byergo.

Dr. Byergo was a longtime Tipton veterinarian having the Tipton Veterinary Clinic since 1971.

He earned his doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Missouri in 1971. He and his wife, Sheri Lynn Sheets, were united in marriage on June 7, 1970, in Troy.

Dr. Byergo was a member of the Tipton United Methodist Church, Tipton Jaycees, the Tipton Chamber of Commerce, and he remained a supporter of the Tipton FFA.

Professionally, he was a member of both the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Dr. Byergo was preceded in death by both of his parents and his wife, Sheri, of 54 years on January 25, 2025.

He is survived by two sons, Stephen Scott Byergo (Amy), Columbia, Brad Byergo (Susie), Chesterfield, four granddaughters, Anna, Ella, Allison and Katherine.

Visitation will be held from 10 am until service time Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Tipton United Methodist Church.

Memorial services will be held at 12 pm, Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tipton United Methodist Church.