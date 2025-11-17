Dr. David Rybolt, 78, of southern Missouri, formerly of Barnard died Sunday, November 9, 2025.

He was born December 8, 1946 to William and Mary Alice Turner Rybolt in Lawrence, KS and grew up on a farm near Bedford, IA.

Dr. Rybolt earned his doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Iowa State University in 1972 and began his career in Barnard, practicing alongside his close friend, Dr. Harold Hayden, for 20 years.

In 1993, he opened his own clinic, later working for the Missouri Department of Agriculture until retiring in 2020. Dr. Rybolt was proud to witness Missouri’s last case of hog cholera and completed postgraduate work in foreign animal disease at Plum Island.

On February 28, 1974, he married Karen Patterson.

He is survived by their three children, Michael, Dana, and Ryan and six grandchildren.

He was active in Hillside Christian Church, Barnard Christian Church, and the Graham Lions Club, serving as president for one year.

Dr. Rybolt’s memorial service will be held at 6 pm, Friday, November 21, 2025 at Hillside Christian Church, 769 Hillside Loop, Marshfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Large Animal Clinic; Hillside Christian Church, Marshfield; First Christian Church, Barnard; First Christian Church, Hopkins and Rosendale Christian Church, Rosendale.