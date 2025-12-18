Dr. Carrol L. Fry, 93, died Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born July 31, 1932, in New Hampton. He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1950 and from Northwest Missouri State University in 1957. He earned his masters of arts at the University of Omaha, and a Ph.D. in English from the University of Nebraska.

Mr. Fry served in the US Army before attending college. Following graduation, he was a teacher at Maysville High School. He also worked as an insurance adjustor and later as a partner in a fire and casualty insurance agency and as assistant secretary of the Cass Mutual Insurance Association in Atlantic, IA. After nine years on the English department faculty at Mankato State College, now the University of Minnesota: Mankato, he accepted a position as chair of the English department at Northwest Missouri State University, a position he filled for 12 years before returning to full-time teaching and research at Northwest.

Dr. Fry loved teaching in all its forms, from the classroom to radio production of documentaries for NPR distribution at KXCV, the Northwest Missouri State University public radio station, where his programs won national awards, to publication of books and journal articles.

He is survived by his daughters, Carey Lee Fry, Omaha, NE, and Erinn Eileen Fry, Des Moines, IA; and his sister, Sandra Fry, Atlanta, GA.

Dr. Fry’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2026 at the Grandview Cemetery in Albany.