Downtown Maryville kicked off Thanksgiving Day with its Third Annual Downtown Turkey Trot, drawing more than 100 participants and volunteers to celebrate fitness, family and community.

The event began at 8 am at the corner of Fourth and Buchanan Streets and featured a course that wove through the Northwest Missouri State University campus and along city sidewalks before returning downtown.

The male winner of the event was Bradley Deering, with Audrey Deering, his sibling, taking the top spot among female participants. The family-friendly walk/run welcomed families, strollers and even four-legged friends, creating a festive and inclusive atmosphere for all ages.

“The Downtown Turkey Trot is a special way to bring the community together while supporting the revitalization of downtown Maryville,” said DeAnn Davison, executive director of Downtown Maryville. “It was a great morning filled with energy, smiles, and holiday spirit.”