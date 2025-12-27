The Maryville Downtown Trick or Treat will continue under the guidance of the Maryville Pride Lions Club.

The club has formed a committee to undertake the organization and operations of the event starting in 2026. It will now be known as the Maryville Pride Lions Downtown Trick or Treat.

“Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays and the Downtown Trick or Treat one of my favorite events,” Kathryn Rice, organizer, said. “This year’s event was wonderful with more families and children taking part than ever before. Individuals who attended the first trick or treats are now bringing their children to the event.”

According to Placer.ai, a tracking software subscribed to by the City of Maryville and the Maryville Tourism Committee, 1,800 adults, 18 and older, attended the event. The program doesn’t track children or people without their cellphones. This is the largest attendance in the last six years again according to Placer.ai.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people who have reached out to me about Downtown Trick or Treat,” Rice said. “But after 30 years and at the age of 70, I’m just no longer able to take on the burden by myself.

“This is why the Maryville Pride Lions Club forming a committee consisting of Lions Todd Roush, chairperson, Jonathan Roush, Harold and Lori Spire, Katey Lipiec and James Pedersen means so much to me. Also Lions International offers its clubs event liability insurance which the City of Maryville now requires.

“I’m putting out a call to everyone who is interested in continuing the tradition of Trick or Treat to join the Maryville Pride Lions Club and this committee. Todd Roush may be contacted at 816.351.1082.