The Downtown Maryville’s second annual pumpkin contest in search of the largest pumpkin. There were more than 100 entries ranging from 12 to 833 pounds with 23 that weighed over 100 pounds. Winners were announced during the September 28 event and they were first: Colt Ridge, Grant City, 833 pounds; second, Joseph Frueh, Maryville, 517 pounds and third, Mallary Frueh, Maryville, 334 pounds. Other entries were: Nina Wilmes, Maryville, 100.8 pounds; Brock Plackemeier, Maryville, 101.4 pounds; Wrennie McIntyre, Maryville, 238 pounds and Simon McQuinn, Maryville, 243 pounds.