Downtown Maryville invites community members to participate in our Fall Clean-Up Day, scheduled from 7 to 10 am, Saturday, October 11.

A backup date is set for Saturday, October 18, in case of inclement weather.

Volunteers will gather at the Downtown Pocket Park, located at the corner of Third and Main Streets, at 7 am. Clean-up activities will include picking up litter, pulling weeds and other beautification tasks throughout the downtown area.

This event is a great opportunity to showcase community pride, support local revitalization efforts and help keep our historic downtown area beautiful as we head into the holiday season. All supplies will be provided, and volunteers of all ages are welcome to join.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, please get in touch with Kim Mildward, president and design committee chair of Downtown Maryville, at 660.582.9671 or projectmanager@nodaway.biz.