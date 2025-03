Downtown Maryville will have its annual stakeholder forum from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Tuesday, March 18 at Rose Hill Acres Event Center, 105 South Main, Maryville. Beer, wine and appetizers will be served.

Plans for 2025 including events, new projects and opportunities to get involved in downtown will be shared. For more information, contact Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison at 660.562.8001, ext. 3703 or ddavison@maryvillemo.gov.