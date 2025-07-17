The registration deadline for the Downtown Maryville Pumpkin Growing Contest has been extended to August 15.

This extension provides more time for local growers to participate in the popular contest, which culminates at the annual Fall into Fun event on Sunday, September 28, in downtown Maryville.

“We want to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to participate and showcase their pumpkins,” said DeAnn Davison, executive director of Downtown Maryville. “The contest is becoming a fun and exciting tradition, and we’re looking forward to seeing even more pumpkins this year.”

To be considered for prizes, growers must register online by August 15 and pay the $5 entry fee. All entries must be grown in Nodaway County or one of the seven adjoining counties.

Prizes for growers include:

• $750 total in prizes for the three heaviest pumpkins

• $200 and $100 prizes for pumpkins closest to 100, 200, 300, 400, and 500 pounds

Prize announcements will be made at 4 pm, Sunday, September 28 in the Downtown Pocket Park at Third and Main Streets as part of the Fall into Fun celebration.

While contestants are not required to use the provided seeds, Downtown Maryville will offer seeds from local past winners and other reputable large pumpkin growers. Seeds can be picked up at the following participating locations during business hours: Southern Bank, Consumers Oil Company, Rapid Elite, Farmers Mutual Insurance of Nodaway County, Ziegler Ag Products and additional partners throughout the community

Times and locations for weigh-in will be provided to participants by text or email before Fall into Fun at the end of September.

For more information on Downtown Maryville’s Fall into Fun event or pumpkin-growing contest, visit downtownmaryvillemo.com/ pumpkin-contest or contact Davison at 660.562.8001 or ddavison@maryvillemo.gov.