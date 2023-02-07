The governing board of the Downtown Maryville organization met recently to outline their goals for 2023.

At this time, Downtown Maryville is working on the Art, Rhythm and Brews (ARB) event, which will take place Friday, May 19. Executive Director DeAnn Davison said the committee is searching for artists to either display their work or to do demonstrations during the event. Those who need more information, should contact Davison at 660.562.8001 extension 3703.

Other activities planned for ARB include three bands, food and a home brew beer competition. Local home brewers will have the chance to show off their local creation.

Downtown Maryville is also looking to recruit volunteers for the four committees for the 2023 year. These general committees are promotions, which look for activities; the design committee, which deals with the look and feel of activities and promotional materials; organization committee, which does volunteer recruitment and other logistics of being a part of the Main Street Missouri organization including filing assessments and fundraising; and the fourth is economic vitality, that acts as an advocate and resource for local businesses.

The seasonal Shop Hops and Christmas Parade are in the works for 2023.

Downtown Maryville has increased its board from seven to 11 members, five of which are new. New members are Dee Marriott, owner of The Palms and an accounting business; Rod Couts, a founding member; Kelsi Meyer, community relations manager at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville; Tara Myers, owner of Posh Boutique, The Perk and American Family Insurance; and Maggie Rockwood, Maryville Parks and Rec assistant director.

Returning board members are President Stephanie Yount, owner of Blue Willow, White Elm and Black Pony; Vice President Tom Shelton, Nodaway Valley Bank vice president; Treasurer Dannen Merrill of Marsh, Espey and Merrill; Secretary Ashlee Hendrix, Northwest Missouri State University digital content manager; Brandi Bix, Northwest orientation assistant director; and Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments economic development planner.