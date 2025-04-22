Downtown Maryville was recently in the national spotlight as Executive Director DeAnn Davison and Market Vendor Coordinator Autumn Quimby presented at the 2025 Main Street Now Conference held in Philadelphia April 6-9.

Their session, “Fresh Finds: How Farmers’ Markets Spark Growth,” highlighted the success story of the Downtown Maryville Market and its impact on economic development, community engagement and small business growth in the region.

The Main Street Now Conference is the nation’s largest gathering of professionals committed to revitalizing downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts through preservation-based economic development. With more than 2,000 attendees from across the country, the one-of-a-kind event provides local leaders the opportunity to connect with peers, explore innovative tools and techniques, and share solutions to common challenges faced by Main Street communities.

“It was an honor to represent Maryville and share how our farmers market has become a catalyst for energy, entrepreneurship and economic opportunity downtown,” said Davison. “The response from attendees across the country reaffirmed that small communities can make a big impact.”

Quimby added, “The market is more than just fresh produce; it’s about building relationships, supporting local vendors, and creating a place where people want to gather every weekend. We’re proud of what we’ve built together in Downtown Maryville.”

The 2025 Downtown Maryville Market season kicks off with Spring Into Fun from 12 to 6 pm, Saturday, May 10, featuring vendors, live music, kids’ activities and more around the courthouse square. The regular market begins Saturday, May 17, and will run every Saturday from 8 am to 12 pm through September. It will offer homegrown and homemade goods, food trucks and a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere at the Nodaway Valley Bank parking lot at the corner of Fourth and Buchanan.

For more information on the Downtown Maryville Market, visit downtownmaryvillemo.com or follow Downtown Maryville on social media.