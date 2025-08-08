Downtown Maryville received statewide recognition July 24, at the Missouri Main Street Connection’s Evening of Excellence Awards Ceremony, held during Missouri’s Premier Downtown Revitalization Conference at the St. Charles Convention Center.

Among 23 honorees from across the state, three Maryville award recipients stood out for their extraordinary commitment to the revitalization and growth of the downtown district.

Stephanie Campbell-Yount was awarded the Spirit of Main Street, Affiliate Tier Award in recognition of her remarkable leadership, hands-on dedication, and long-standing service to Downtown Maryville. Since opening her women’s clothing boutique, Blue Willow, in 2017, Campbell-Yount has been a driving force behind numerous revitalization initiatives. From property redevelopment and mentoring fellow entrepreneurs to serving on the Downtown Maryville Board from 2018 to 2024 and now chairing the Economic Vitality Committee; she has been instrumental in shaping a thriving and more resilient downtown.

“Stephanie brings fresh ideas, strategic thinking, and a spirit of action to everything she touches,” said DeAnn Davison, executive director of Downtown Maryville. “Her efforts have left a lasting imprint not only on our organization but on the physical fabric of the district.”

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville was honored with the Premier Partner, Affiliate Tier Award for its growing commitment to Downtown Maryville through programming, sponsorship, and collaboration. In 2024 alone, Mosaic’s involvement expanded across a range of community efforts from providing free health screenings at the Downtown Maryville Market to supporting events like the Annual Turkey Trot, Stakeholder Meeting and Downtown Retreat.

“Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville continues to demonstrate how anchor institutions can elevate Main Street communities,” Davison said. “Their partnership strengthens our collective health and economic well-being.”

Mosaic’s initiatives align with its Community Health Needs Assessment, aiming to foster a healthier workforce and community. New programming, such as the Downtown Market’s “Kids’ Club,” mobile clinics, and wellness outreach, is helping attract more visitors and create new business opportunities in the district.

In a third honor, Maryville Florist received the Best Façade Rehabilitation Award for its transformative restoration of a historic downtown structure originally built in the 1880s. The updated exterior includes a refreshed awning, restored architectural details, and a vibrant mural; improvements that have already enhanced business visibility and inspired nearby property owners to invest in their buildings.

“It’s a striking, cheerful introduction to the historic district and a model of how strategic restoration can impact a business’s bottom line and Maryville’s downtown identity,” said Davison. “These awards highlight the power of collaboration, vision, and commitment,” Davison said. “From private business owners to healthcare leaders, these are the changemakers shaping Maryville’s future—one building, event, and partnership at a time.”