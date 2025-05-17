Dorotha Marie Wood, 105, formerly of Hopkins, died Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Maryville Living Center in Maryville.

She was born in 1920 to Roy Miller and Edith Gray Miller in Bedford, IA. In 1923, the family moved to Hopkins, where she spent most of her life. She graduated from Hopkins High School in 1938 and attended Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, Maryville, for two years.

In 1943 she married Ralph Wood during World War II. They were married 61 years.

In 1963, she returned to her high school, now named North Nodaway, to work as the secretary to the superintendent and school board. Over the next 23 years, she worked for eight superintendents before she retired.

She was always active in the First Baptist Church, Hopkins. She taught Sunday school and Bible school and also played the piano. At the age of 100, she stepped down as pianist due to failing eyesight. She continued playing the piano from memory until her 105th birthday.

She participated in various clubs and organizations. She and her husband opened their home to foster children and cared for 12 of them from 1951-1962.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 12 at the First Baptist Church, Hopkins. Burial was in Hopkins Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hopkins Historical Society or North Nodaway High School.

