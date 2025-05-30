Dorothy Charlyn Thurnau, 100, Maryville, died Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

She was born July 31, 1924, to Frank and Lula Pebley Wright in Craig. She graduated from Craig High School.

On March 23, 1946, she married Edgar Frederick Thurnau. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2004.

Mrs. Thurnau was baptized into Christ at Craig Christian Church, and later was a founding member of Concordia Lutheran Church, now Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City. She was an active member of the Ladies Aid Society.

Farewell services and public livestream will be at 10 am, Tuesday, June 3 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will be in IOOF Cemetery, Craig. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice in St. Joseph or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

