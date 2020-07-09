Dorothy Mae Stiens Miller, 92, Maryville, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.

She was born May 13, 1928, in Maryville to William and Anna Lehmer Stiens.

She married Lawrence Francis Miller on June 30, 1948 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Maryville. He preceded her in death October 18, 2011.

Private Mass of Christian burial will be at 4:30 pm, Friday, July 17 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The Mass will be livestreamed on St. Gregory’s Facebook page.

Cards or memories for the family may be sent to Kay Nielson, 28605 State Hwy M, Barnard, MO 64423.

Donations be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church or Three Oaks Hospice.

