Dorla Dean Taylor, 86, Maryville, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born September 16, 1934, in St. Joseph, to Rev. Earl Adam Vansickle and Elfie Ellen Purvis Vansickle.

She married Robert Lee Reno in October of 1952 in Platte City. She married Robert Lee Taylor in May of 1986. He preceded her in death in 1988.

Funeral services were Tuesday, October 27 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial was in the Miriam Cemetery, also of Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with the final expenses.

