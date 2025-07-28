Doris Jean Songer, 80, Sidney, IA, died Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Nebraska Medicine-Omaha, NE.

She was born on February 10, 1945, to Earl Rudolph “Hootie” and Geneva Marie Bartlett Hopkins, in Kirksville. She graduated in 1963 from Maryville High School.

On August 23, 1963, she married Neal Lewis Songer in Knox City.

During her husband’s career in the Air Force, the family frequently moved. During their marriage they resided in Knob Noster; Karamursel, Turkey; San Antonio, TX; Anchorage, AK; Colorado Springs, CO; Maryville; Bellevue, NE; and finally Sidney, where she resided for 46 years.

Throughout all their moves, Mrs. Songer found herself working as a hairdresser, at the dry cleaners, in a nursing home, at a meat plant, Henry Fields, Pamida, Casey’s and Penn Drug.

Celebration of life funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, July 26 at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service, Sidney, with Pastor Jan Phillips officiating.

The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation and viewing from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, July 25, at the Sidney funeral home. Burial will take place in the Sidney Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Sidney Fire and Rescue.

