By Kathryn Rice

Jon and Audra Dooley have adjusted to their recent move to Maryville and the start of their business, Jon Dooley Heating and Cooling, Inc.

The Dooleys are from Bakersfield, CA. Jon has 30 years of experience in the heating and air conditioner field. Their transition from Bakersfield to Maryville began with their daughter moving to Maryville over a year ago. The Dooleys visited her and liked what they saw. They began looking for a house and moved in February.

Dooleys said there is better air quality, a better quality of people and that people are so accommodating. His breathing has improved since moving to Maryville.

“People don’t seem to have an attitude,” Jon said.

“We’re just glad to be here,” said Audra. “People want to talk. Out west they won’t give you the time of day. We feel welcomed. It just feels safe here.”

“It’s easy to initiate conversations,” Jon said. “We met our neighbors within a week of moving in, two on the first day.”

Jon Dooley Heating and Cooling, Inc. is a family-based business, which opened in Maryville in July. Jon is a repairman first but the business also offers sales, installations, works on fireplaces and inserts. He repairs small refrigeration units, checks refrigerants and recharges the units. He installs and services heat pump mini-split units. His rate is $125 per hour.

“We try to do same-day service,” Jon said. “We answer the phone 24-hours a day, Monday through Saturday.”

The couple takes off Sunday. Emergency service is available. The Dooleys give military, senior and church discounts. Jon has all of the necessary Maryville permits to complete work within the city limits. They have also hired part-time guys and plan to look for a full-time employee. To contact Jon Dooley Heating and Cooling, Inc., call 660.541.3348.