Donna Mae Scheel Yanks, 87, Maryville, died Monday, June 30, 2025, at her home.

She was born January 7, 1938, to Gilbert Scheel and Beatrice Marcucci in Chicago, IL.

On November 26, 1970, she married Michael Richard Yanks. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Yanks and her husband co-owned and operated Taco Del Sol in Maryville. She also worked for Great Plains Security at Kawasaki. Later she worked at Northwest Missouri State University until she retired at age 80.

Mrs. Yank’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

