Donna Kay Trimble, 58, Maryville, died Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at her home.

She was born September 21, 1967, to Elmo W. and Ethel F. Huff Murphy in Albany.

Mrs. Trimble was a homemaker and worked at Pineview Manor as a cook and as well as other health care facilities.

Ms. Trimble’s body has been cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date.

