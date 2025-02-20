Donna R. Merrigan, 63, Conception Jct, died Friday, February 14, 2025.

She was born October 30, 1961 to John Franklin and Barbara Frances Cameron) Rosenbaum, in Cameron.

She married James P. “Pepsi” Merrigan.

Mrs. Merrigan’s body has been cremated.The family will receive friends from 11 to noon, Friday, February 21, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be later at a private ceremony in Conception.

