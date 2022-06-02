Donna C. Spalding, 76, Hopkins, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Donna was born on February 25, 1946, to Dr. and Mrs. E.L. Mayfield, joining three sisters, Gwen, Lorna and Joyce. Pat joined her three years later. She graduated from North Nodaway High School with the “baby boomer” class of 1964. A class she so enjoyed and are still close friends to this day. She attended NWMSU for one year and then was employed by Turner Construction as a bookkeeper.

She was joined in marriage with Jerry Spalding on September 18, 1966. To that union were born two sons, Michael Duane and James William.

Donna loved her life in Hopkins and was proud of her little town. She owned and operated Spalding Insurance Company for many years.

She belonged and sat on the board of many Hopkins organizations, working and supporting them all. Donna worked on projects to restore the Roxy Theater, which is now used for school plays and events.

She helped organize the Hopkins Community Betterment, who have made many improvements to Hopkins. She held offices in the Community Club and the Hopkins Historical Society.

She hosted the Christian Church Easter sunrise service and breakfast at her home for 25 years.

Her first loves were God, family, church, antique cars, pickups and her precious horses that she loved beyond words.

The visitation will be Wednesday, June 1 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Services were at 10 am, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Hopkins Christian Church, Hopkins. The Rev. Dale Stewart will be the minister.

Burial will follow in the Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor.