Donald Dean Long, 88, Elmo died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born September 24, 1931, near Burlington Jct., to Leslie Alvin and Mary Elizabeth Harriett Long. He graduated from Elmo High School in 1950. He attended Northwest Missouri State Teachers College from 1955-1957.

On May 13, 1960, he married Marcella Jean Garvin. She preceded him in death.

Graveside services and burial were held Tuesday, September 22 at High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo. Military Rites were conducted at the cemetery after the service.

Memorials are suggested to the Elmo Community Betterment.

