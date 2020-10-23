Donald L. Grantham, 97, Stanberry, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at an Albany hospital.

He was born August 2, 1923, to Everett and Elsie Yadon Grantham in Alanthus Grove. He graduated from Stanberry High School in 1941.

On October 13, 1954, he married Margaret Allen Gillett.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 21 at Alanthus Church of Christ, Alanthus Grove. Burial with military rites was in the High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

