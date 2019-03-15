Donald R. Fast, Sr., 95, Burlington Jct., died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

The burial will follow in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, March 15, 2019, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to SSM/St. Francis Hospice or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.