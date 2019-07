Donald Funderburk, 79, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Private family services were held at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Papillion, NE, followed by interment at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery, Omaha, NE.

Memorials suggested to Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home, Bellevue, NE.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bethany Funeral Home, 8201 Harrison Street, La Vista, NE 68128.