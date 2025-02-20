Donald Dean “Don” McCrary, 78, Conception Jct, died Monday, February 17, 2025, at his home.

He was born August 10, 1946, to Cleo R. and Lela Mae Galbraith McCrary, in Elmo. He lived his whole life in the area.

He was united in marriage to Kathleen M. Schieber.

Mr. McCrary was a member and attended the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct.

The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, February 22 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. There will be a parish and family Rosary at 5 pm, Friday, February 21 at St. Gregory, and the visitation will follow until 7 pm.

